The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Mustangs have taken four games in a row.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 36.2% the Mustangs allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 34th.

The Tigers put up 17.6 more points per game (79.2) than the Mustangs give up (61.6).

Memphis is 12-2 when scoring more than 61.6 points.

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

SMU has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.7% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 183rd.

The Mustangs average only 2.9 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers give up to opponents (72.7).

When SMU allows fewer than 79.2 points, it is 10-4.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Memphis is scoring 5.1 more points per game (83.3) than it is on the road (78.2).

The Tigers are giving up 71.3 points per game this year at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (73.0).

Memphis is making 8.0 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.4 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging in road games (6.6 threes per game, 33.0% three-point percentage).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (68.1) last season.

The Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 on the road.

SMU made more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (28.0%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum 12/30/2023 Austin Peay W 81-70 FedExForum 1/4/2024 @ Tulsa W 78-75 Donald W. Reynolds Center 1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum 1/10/2024 UTSA - FedExForum 1/14/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule