The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Mustangs have taken four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 36.2% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
  • Memphis has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 34th.
  • The Tigers put up 17.6 more points per game (79.2) than the Mustangs give up (61.6).
  • Memphis is 12-2 when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • SMU has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.7% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 183rd.
  • The Mustangs average only 2.9 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers give up to opponents (72.7).
  • When SMU allows fewer than 79.2 points, it is 10-4.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, Memphis is scoring 5.1 more points per game (83.3) than it is on the road (78.2).
  • The Tigers are giving up 71.3 points per game this year at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (73.0).
  • Memphis is making 8.0 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.4 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging in road games (6.6 threes per game, 33.0% three-point percentage).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (68.1) last season.
  • The Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 on the road.
  • SMU made more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (28.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum
12/30/2023 Austin Peay W 81-70 FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Tulsa W 78-75 Donald W. Reynolds Center
1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum
1/10/2024 UTSA - FedExForum
1/14/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Houston Christian W 89-53 Moody Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Murray State W 92-65 CFSB Center
1/2/2024 Charlotte W 66-54 Moody Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Memphis - FedExForum
1/13/2024 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
1/16/2024 Temple - Moody Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.