The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) will try to build on a seven-game winning run when they host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Mustangs have won four games in a row.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 36.2% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
  • Memphis has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 143rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 34th.
  • The Tigers average 17.6 more points per game (79.2) than the Mustangs give up (61.6).
  • When Memphis scores more than 61.6 points, it is 12-2.

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.7%).
  • SMU has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.7% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 182nd.
  • The Mustangs score only 2.9 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers give up to opponents (72.7).
  • SMU has a 10-4 record when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • Memphis averages 83.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 78.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Tigers are surrendering 1.7 fewer points per game (71.3) than on the road (73).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Memphis has played better when playing at home this year, sinking 8 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33% three-point percentage in away games.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, SMU put up 70.9 points per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).
  • The Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 on the road.
  • At home, SMU drained 7.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (28%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum
12/30/2023 Austin Peay W 81-70 FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Tulsa W 78-75 Donald W. Reynolds Center
1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum
1/10/2024 UTSA - FedExForum
1/14/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Houston Christian W 89-53 Moody Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Murray State W 92-65 CFSB Center
1/2/2024 Charlotte W 66-54 Moody Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Memphis - FedExForum
1/13/2024 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
1/16/2024 Temple - Moody Coliseum

