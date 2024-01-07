The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) will try to build on a seven-game winning run when they host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Mustangs have won four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 36.2% the Mustangs allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 143rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 34th.

The Tigers average 17.6 more points per game (79.2) than the Mustangs give up (61.6).

When Memphis scores more than 61.6 points, it is 12-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.7%).

SMU has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.7% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 182nd.

The Mustangs score only 2.9 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers give up to opponents (72.7).

SMU has a 10-4 record when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis averages 83.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 78.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

In home games, the Tigers are surrendering 1.7 fewer points per game (71.3) than on the road (73).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Memphis has played better when playing at home this year, sinking 8 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33% three-point percentage in away games.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, SMU put up 70.9 points per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).

The Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 on the road.

At home, SMU drained 7.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (28%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum 12/30/2023 Austin Peay W 81-70 FedExForum 1/4/2024 @ Tulsa W 78-75 Donald W. Reynolds Center 1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum 1/10/2024 UTSA - FedExForum 1/14/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule