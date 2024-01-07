How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - January 7
The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) will try to build on a seven-game winning run when they host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Mustangs have won four games in a row.
Memphis vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 36.2% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- Memphis has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 143rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 34th.
- The Tigers average 17.6 more points per game (79.2) than the Mustangs give up (61.6).
- When Memphis scores more than 61.6 points, it is 12-2.
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.7%).
- SMU has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.7% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 182nd.
- The Mustangs score only 2.9 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers give up to opponents (72.7).
- SMU has a 10-4 record when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis averages 83.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 78.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- In home games, the Tigers are surrendering 1.7 fewer points per game (71.3) than on the road (73).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Memphis has played better when playing at home this year, sinking 8 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33% three-point percentage in away games.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, SMU put up 70.9 points per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).
- The Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 on the road.
- At home, SMU drained 7.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (28%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 77-75
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 81-70
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|W 78-75
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|1/7/2024
|SMU
|-
|FedExForum
|1/10/2024
|UTSA
|-
|FedExForum
|1/14/2024
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 89-53
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Murray State
|W 92-65
|CFSB Center
|1/2/2024
|Charlotte
|W 66-54
|Moody Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|1/13/2024
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/16/2024
|Temple
|-
|Moody Coliseum
