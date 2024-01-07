The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) carry a seven-game win streak into a home contest with the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC), who have won four straight. It begins at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).

In games Memphis shoots better than 36.2% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.

The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 143rd.

The Tigers average 17.6 more points per game (79.2) than the Mustangs give up (61.6).

When Memphis totals more than 61.6 points, it is 12-2.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis posts 83.3 points per game at home, compared to 78.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

At home, the Tigers are allowing 1.7 fewer points per game (71.3) than in road games (73).

Memphis is sinking 8 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.6 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule