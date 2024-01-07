How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) carry a seven-game win streak into a home contest with the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC), who have won four straight. It begins at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Memphis vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Wichita State vs Temple (1:00 PM ET | January 7)
- Tulsa vs East Carolina (3:00 PM ET | January 7)
- South Florida vs UAB (3:00 PM ET | January 7)
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).
- In games Memphis shoots better than 36.2% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.
- The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 143rd.
- The Tigers average 17.6 more points per game (79.2) than the Mustangs give up (61.6).
- When Memphis totals more than 61.6 points, it is 12-2.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis posts 83.3 points per game at home, compared to 78.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- At home, the Tigers are allowing 1.7 fewer points per game (71.3) than in road games (73).
- Memphis is sinking 8 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.6 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 77-75
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 81-70
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|W 78-75
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|1/7/2024
|SMU
|-
|FedExForum
|1/10/2024
|UTSA
|-
|FedExForum
|1/14/2024
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
