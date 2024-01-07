Memphis vs. SMU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 7
Two hot squads hit the court when the Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, who have won four in a row.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. SMU matchup.
Memphis vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Memphis vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|SMU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-6.5)
|152.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-7.5)
|152.5
|-315
|+250
Memphis vs. SMU Betting Trends
- Memphis has covered six times in 14 chances against the spread this season.
- In the Tigers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
- SMU has compiled a 7-5-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Mustangs games have hit the over three out of 13 times this season.
Memphis Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Bookmakers rate Memphis much higher (25th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (38th).
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Tigers currently have the same odds, going from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +6000.
- Memphis' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
