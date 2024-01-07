A pair of streaking squads meet when the Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, who have won four in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. SMU matchup.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline SMU Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-6.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Memphis (-6.5) 148.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Memphis vs. SMU Betting Trends

  • Memphis is 6-8-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Tigers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
  • SMU has compiled a 7-5-1 record against the spread this year.
  • In the Mustangs' 13 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Memphis Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Memphis is 25th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (39th).
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Tigers currently have the same odds, going from +6000 at the start of the season to +6000.
  • The implied probability of Memphis winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.