Who’s the Best Team in the OVC? See our Weekly Women's OVC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the OVC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.
OVC Power Rankings
1. Southern Indiana
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 17-9
- Overall Rank: 198th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th
- Last Game: W 69-66 vs Tennessee Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SIU-Edwardsville
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
2. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 18-7
- Overall Rank: 216th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th
- Last Game: W 74-58 vs Lindenwood (MO)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Martin
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
3. UT Martin
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 217th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th
- Last Game: L 72-70 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Illinois
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
4. Little Rock
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 221st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th
- Last Game: W 53-49 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Martin
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
5. Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 16-11
- Overall Rank: 225th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th
- Last Game: L 69-66 vs Southern Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
6. Morehead State
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-14
- Overall Rank: 241st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th
- Last Game: W 86-78 vs Tennessee State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
7. Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Overall Rank: 268th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th
- Last Game: L 53-49 vs Little Rock
Next Game
- Opponent: Morehead State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
8. Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Overall Rank: 290th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd
- Last Game: W 72-66 vs Western Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: Lindenwood (MO)
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
9. SIU-Edwardsville
- Current Record: 3-13 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 320th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th
- Last Game: L 79-59 vs Little Rock
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Indiana
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
10. Tennessee State
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 4-22
- Overall Rank: 325th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th
- Last Game: L 86-78 vs Morehead State
Next Game
- Opponent: Lindenwood (MO)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
11. Lindenwood (MO)
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 337th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th
- Last Game: L 74-58 vs Western Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
