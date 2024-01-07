Who’s the Best Team in the SoCon? See our Weekly SoCon Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the SoCon, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.
SoCon Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Samford
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th
- Last Game: W 80-64 vs Citadel
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Greensboro
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Western Carolina
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 136th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th
- Last Game: W 70-66 vs Wofford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ East Tennessee State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. UNC Greensboro
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 171st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th
- Last Game: W 70-54 vs East Tennessee State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Samford
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. East Tennessee State
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 180th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th
- Last Game: L 70-54 vs UNC Greensboro
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Furman
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 182nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th
- Last Game: L 73-58 vs Chattanooga
Next Game
- Opponent: Citadel
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Citadel
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 183rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th
- Last Game: L 80-64 vs Samford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Furman
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Chattanooga
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 190th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th
- Last Game: W 73-58 vs Furman
Next Game
- Opponent: VMI
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Wofford
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 220th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th
- Last Game: L 70-66 vs Western Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: Mercer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Mercer
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 235th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd
- Last Game: W 86-64 vs VMI
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wofford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. VMI
- Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 0-28
- Overall Rank: 349th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th
- Last Game: L 86-64 vs Mercer
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Chattanooga
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
