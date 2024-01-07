Sunday's game features the Tennessee Volunteers (8-5) and the Kentucky Wildcats (8-7) facing off at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-66 victory for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on January 7.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Volunteers claimed a 75-67 win against Auburn.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Kentucky 66

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

Against the Auburn Tigers, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Volunteers picked up their signature win of the season on January 4, a 75-67 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Volunteers are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins, but also tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

75-67 on the road over Auburn (No. 59) on January 4

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 61) on November 25

90-55 on the road over Liberty (No. 152) on December 31

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 160) on November 13

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 165) on November 19

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 10.6 PTS, 45 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)

10.6 PTS, 45 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42) Karoline Striplin: 12.2 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

12.2 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Jasmine Powell: 10.5 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

10.5 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Jewel Spear: 10.7 PTS, 38 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (24-for-76)

10.7 PTS, 38 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (24-for-76) Jillian Hollingshead: 6.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by seven points per game (scoring 77.8 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball while allowing 70.8 per outing to rank 301st in college basketball) and have a +92 scoring differential overall.

