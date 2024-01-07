The Tennessee Titans' (5-11) injury report heading into their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) currently features 14 players on it. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 7 from Nissan Stadium.

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

TV Info: CBS

The Titans are coming off of a loss to the Houston Texans by the score of 26-3.

The Jaguars head into the matchup after winning 26-0 over the Carolina Panthers in their last outing on December 31.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Aaron Brewer OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Kevin Rader TE Hip Questionable Tre Avery CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Caleb Farley CB Back Out Daniel Brunskill OL Ankle Questionable Colton Dowell WR Knee Out Will Levis QB Foot Questionable Caleb Murphy OLB Shoulder Questionable Anthony Kendall CB Knee Out Eric Garror DB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice TK McLendon Jr. DE Shoulder Out Otis Reese IV LB Groin Full Participation In Practice Jaelyn Duncan OL Neck Questionable

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Trevor Lawrence QB Shoulder Questionable Zay Jones WR Knee Questionable Christian Kirk WR Groin Questionable C.J. Beathard QB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Titans Season Insights

The Titans are compiling 286.6 total yards per game on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 333.4 total yards per contest (17th-ranked).

The Titans rank fifth-worst in points per game (17.3), but they've been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 16th in the NFL with 21.7 points ceded per contest.

The Titans' passing game has been struggling, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 182.2 passing yards per game. They have been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering 224.1 passing yards per contest (16th-ranked).

With 104.4 rushing yards per game on offense, Tennessee ranks 18th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 14th, surrendering 109.3 rushing yards per game.

With 12 forced turnovers (31st in NFL) and 19 turnovers committed (15th in NFL) this season, the Titans rank 23rd in the NFL with a turnover margin of -7.

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-4.5)

Jaguars (-4.5) Moneyline: Jaguars (-225), Titans (+180)

Jaguars (-225), Titans (+180) Total: 42.5 points

