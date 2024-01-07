The Tennessee Titans (5-11) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium.

We give more info below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Titans Insights

This season the Titans average 4.1 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Jaguars give up (21.4).

The Titans average 57.2 fewer yards per game (286.6) than the Jaguars give up per contest (343.8).

Tennessee rushes for 104.4 yards per game, 5.8 more yards than the 98.6 Jacksonville allows.

This year the Titans have 19 turnovers, seven fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (26).

Titans Home Performance

The Titans score more points at home (22 per game) than they do overall (17.3), and allow fewer points at home (19.3 per game) than overall (21.7).

At home, the Titans pick up more yards (310.6 per game) than they do overall (286.6). They also allow fewer yards at home (310.1) than they do overall (333.4).

Tennessee picks up fewer passing yards at home (176 per game) than it does overall (182.2), but it also allows fewer at home (214 per game) than overall (224.1).

The Titans accumulate more rushing yards at home (134.6 per game) than they do overall (104.4), and allow fewer at home (96.1 per game) than overall (109.3).

At home, the Titans successfully convert more third downs (37.1%) than they do overall (32.3%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (32.1%) than overall (37.3%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 Houston L 19-16 CBS 12/24/2023 Seattle L 20-17 CBS 12/31/2023 at Houston L 26-3 FOX 1/7/2024 Jacksonville - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.