The Tennessee Titans (5-11) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium.

The betting insights and trends for the Jaguars and Titans can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Titans vs. Jaguars Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 4 41 -200 +165

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 41 points.

Tennessee's contests this season have a 40.7-point average over/under, 0.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Titans have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-9-1).

This season, the Titans have been the underdog 13 times and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.

Tennessee has a record of 1-3 when it is set as an underdog of +165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville has an average point total of 43.1 in their outings this year, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars are 9-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars are 7-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 70% of those games).

Jacksonville has gone 3-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter (60%).

Jaguars vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 22.3 13 21.4 15 43.1 10 16 Titans 17.3 28 21.7 16 40.7 5 16

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Insights & Trends

Titans

Tennessee has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its last three games.

The Titans have not gone over the total in their past three contests.

On offense, the Titans are worse in division games (15.4 points per game) than overall (17.3). Defensively, they are also worse (26.6 points conceded per game) than overall (21.7).

The Jaguars have totaled just 14 more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 70 points (4.4 per game).

Jaguars

Over its last three games, Jacksonville has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

Jacksonville's past three contests have not gone over the total.

The Jaguars have played better in divisional games, as they've averaged 6.3 more points against teams in their division (28.6 points per game) compared to their overall season average (22.3 points per game). That said, they've allowed 22.6 points per game in divisional matchups, while surrendering 21.4 points per game in all games.

The Jaguars have totaled only 14 more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 70 points (4.4 per game).

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.7 40.3 41.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 21.6 23.0 ATS Record 6-9-1 4-3-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 3-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-9 3-3 1-6

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.1 42.9 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24.1 23.3 ATS Record 9-7-0 4-5-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-9-0 4-5-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 4-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-3 2-1

