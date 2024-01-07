The Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tyjae Spears hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Spears has collected 428 rushing yards (26.8 per game) on 97 attempts with one touchdown.

Spears has also caught 49 passes for 344 yards (21.5 per game).

Tyjae Spears Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 27 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 8 49 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 6 0 4 3 0 Week 4 Bengals 5 40 0 3 18 0 Week 5 @Colts 7 34 1 4 35 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 15 0 1 48 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 27 0 3 9 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 18 0 4 4 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 18 0 4 42 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 4 14 0 2 12 0 Week 12 Panthers 2 6 0 1 1 0 Week 13 Colts 16 75 0 4 13 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 7 29 0 6 89 0 Week 15 Texans 9 30 0 1 7 0 Week 16 Seahawks 9 40 0 5 27 0 Week 17 @Texans 6 0 0 4 29 0

