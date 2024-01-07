The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-1) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning run when hosting the Florida Gators (9-4) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Gators score 21.6 more points per game (78.7) than the Commodores allow (57.1).
  • Florida has put together an 8-4 record in games it scores more than 57.1 points.
  • Vanderbilt has a 14-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.7 points.
  • The Commodores put up 72.8 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 65 the Gators give up.
  • Vanderbilt is 13-0 when scoring more than 65 points.
  • When Florida gives up fewer than 72.8 points, it is 8-1.
  • The Commodores are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, 5.4% higher than the Gators concede to opponents (37.5%).
  • The Gators make 45% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.

Vanderbilt Leaders

  • Jordyn Cambridge: 14.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70)
  • Sacha Washington: 14.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 55.4 FG%
  • Iyana Moore: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)
  • Jordyn Oliver: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 62.5 FG%
  • Khamil Pierre: 6.1 PTS, 43.7 FG%

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 73-41 Memorial Gymnasium
12/31/2023 Radford W 80-53 Memorial Gymnasium
1/4/2024 @ Mississippi State W 71-66 Humphrey Coliseum
1/7/2024 Florida - Memorial Gymnasium
1/11/2024 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum
1/14/2024 Missouri - Memorial Gymnasium

