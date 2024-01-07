The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-1) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning run when hosting the Florida Gators (9-4) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

The Gators score 21.6 more points per game (78.7) than the Commodores allow (57.1).

Florida has put together an 8-4 record in games it scores more than 57.1 points.

Vanderbilt has a 14-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.7 points.

The Commodores put up 72.8 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 65 the Gators give up.

Vanderbilt is 13-0 when scoring more than 65 points.

When Florida gives up fewer than 72.8 points, it is 8-1.

The Commodores are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, 5.4% higher than the Gators concede to opponents (37.5%).

The Gators make 45% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70)

14.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70) Sacha Washington: 14.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 55.4 FG%

14.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 55.4 FG% Iyana Moore: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Jordyn Oliver: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 62.5 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 62.5 FG% Khamil Pierre: 6.1 PTS, 43.7 FG%

