Union County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Union County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Union County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union County High School at Hancock County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Sneedville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
