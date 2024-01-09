Ahead of their Tuesday, January 9 matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (13-25-1) at Bridgestone Arena, which starts at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (22-17-1) are dealing with just one player on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kiefer Sherwood LW Questionable Upper Body

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Max Jones LW Out Upper Body Leo Carlsson C Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

Nashville's 124 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

It has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at -1.

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 96 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

Anaheim has allowed 130 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -34, they are 30th in the league.

Predators vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-225) Ducks (+180) 6

