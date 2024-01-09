Predators vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - January 9
Ahead of their Tuesday, January 9 matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (13-25-1) at Bridgestone Arena, which starts at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (22-17-1) are dealing with just one player on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kiefer Sherwood
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Max Jones
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Leo Carlsson
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators Season Insights
- Nashville's 124 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- It has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at -1.
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks' 96 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
- Anaheim has allowed 130 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -34, they are 30th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Predators vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-225)
|Ducks (+180)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.