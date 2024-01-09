Predators vs. Ducks January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg and the Anaheim Ducks' Frank Vatrano will be two of the best players to watch when these teams face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Predators vs. Ducks Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-225)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSC,BSSD,BSSO
Predators Players to Watch
- Forsberg has been vital to Nashville this season, collecting 45 points in 40 games.
- Ryan O'Reilly has 15 goals and 20 assists, equaling 35 points (0.9 per game).
- Gustav Nyquist's 32 points this season are via 10 goals and 22 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen's record is 5-3-0. He has conceded 31 goals (3.1 goals against average) and made 283 saves with a .901% save percentage (37th in league).
Ducks Players to Watch
- Anaheim's Vatrano has collected 10 assists and 18 goals in 39 games. That's good for 28 points.
- Anaheim's Mason McTavish has posted 26 total points (0.7 per game), with 11 goals and 15 assists.
- This season, Anaheim's Troy Terry has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 6-9-1 this season, amassing 490 saves and allowing 54 goals (3.5 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (37th in the league).
Predators vs. Ducks Stat Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|17th
|3.1
|Goals Scored
|2.46
|29th
|14th
|3.13
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|23rd
|18th
|30.3
|Shots
|29.5
|24th
|18th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|32.4
|27th
|16th
|21.32%
|Power Play %
|18.85%
|20th
|25th
|76.92%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.65%
|18th
