The Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg and the Anaheim Ducks' Frank Vatrano will be two of the best players to watch when these teams face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Predators vs. Ducks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Players to Watch

Forsberg has been vital to Nashville this season, collecting 45 points in 40 games.

Ryan O'Reilly has 15 goals and 20 assists, equaling 35 points (0.9 per game).

Gustav Nyquist's 32 points this season are via 10 goals and 22 assists.

Kevin Lankinen's record is 5-3-0. He has conceded 31 goals (3.1 goals against average) and made 283 saves with a .901% save percentage (37th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Ducks Players to Watch

Anaheim's Vatrano has collected 10 assists and 18 goals in 39 games. That's good for 28 points.

Anaheim's Mason McTavish has posted 26 total points (0.7 per game), with 11 goals and 15 assists.

This season, Anaheim's Troy Terry has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) this season.

In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 6-9-1 this season, amassing 490 saves and allowing 54 goals (3.5 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (37th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 17th 3.1 Goals Scored 2.46 29th 14th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3.33 23rd 18th 30.3 Shots 29.5 24th 18th 30.6 Shots Allowed 32.4 27th 16th 21.32% Power Play % 18.85% 20th 25th 76.92% Penalty Kill % 79.65% 18th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.