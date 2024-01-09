Tuesday's game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Tigers (9-5, 1-0 SEC) squaring off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-9, 0-1 SEC) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 76-66 victory, as our model heavily favors LSU.

There is no line set for the game.

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 76, Vanderbilt 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-10.5)

LSU (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Both LSU and Vanderbilt are 6-8-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Tigers are 6-8-0 and the Commodores are 4-10-0 in terms of going over the point total. LSU has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the last 10 games. Vanderbilt has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (posting 68.9 points per game, 304th in college basketball, while conceding 71.5 per contest, 179th in college basketball) and have a -36 scoring differential.

Vanderbilt is 196th in college basketball at 36.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.8 its opponents average.

Vanderbilt connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (204th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 29.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 38.7%.

Vanderbilt has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (58th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (264th in college basketball).

