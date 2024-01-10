The Illinois State Redbirds (8-4, 2-0 MVC) play a fellow MVC squad, the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Curb Event Center. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Illinois State Game Information

Belmont Players to Watch

Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Dia: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Cade Tyson: 17.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Jayce Willingham: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Walker: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Illinois State Players to Watch

Myles Foster: 9.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Dalton Banks: 10.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Darius Burford: 13.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kendall Lewis: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Malachi Poindexter: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Belmont vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison

Belmont Rank Belmont AVG Illinois State AVG Illinois State Rank 56th 81.1 Points Scored 68.5 303rd 334th 79.2 Points Allowed 65.4 60th 269th 34.4 Rebounds 37.5 139th 329th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.8 209th 89th 8.5 3pt Made 6.3 285th 97th 15.1 Assists 11.7 301st 268th 12.8 Turnovers 12.8 268th

