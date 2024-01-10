The Mercer Bears (5-9) meet a fellow SoCon squad, the Chattanooga Mocs (11-3), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at McKenzie Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

Chattanooga vs. Mercer Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Jada Guinn: 17.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mercer Players to Watch

Stacie Jones: 10.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

