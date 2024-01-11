Austin Peay vs. North Alabama January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Austin Peay Governors (6-7) play a fellow ASUN team, the North Alabama Lions (4-8), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Flowers Hall. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET.
Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, 0.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
- Anala Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shamarre Hale: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Abby Cater: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Alyssa Clutter: 11.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alexis Callins: 17.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Veronaye Charlton: 10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rhema Pegues: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
