The Austin Peay Governors (6-7) play a fellow ASUN team, the North Alabama Lions (4-8), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Flowers Hall. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET.

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Game Information

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, 0.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

2.0 PTS, 0.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK Anala Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Shamarre Hale: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Abby Cater: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Alabama Players to Watch

Alyssa Clutter: 11.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Alexis Callins: 17.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Veronaye Charlton: 10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Rhema Pegues: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

