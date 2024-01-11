East Tennessee State vs. Samford January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's SoCon slate includes the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-4) versus the Samford Bulldogs (7-5), at 7:00 PM ET.
East Tennessee State vs. Samford Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Nevaeh Brown: 13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Folley: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jakhyia Davis: 6.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Breanne Beatty: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Journee McDaniel: 6.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Samford Players to Watch
- Emily Bowman: 7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.7 BLK
- Carly Heidger: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Lexie Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Masyn Marchbanks: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sadie Stetson: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
