The Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) play a fellow ASUN team, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-5), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Farris Center. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Lipscomb vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lipscomb Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Bella Vinson: 12 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

12 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Aleah Sorrentino: 11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Molly Heard: 10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Claira McGowan: 9.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Leah Mafua: 11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Bree Stephens: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Jade Upshaw: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Randrea Wright: 11.4 PTS, 2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kinley Fisher: 11.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.