Thursday's CUSA schedule includes the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8, 0-0 CUSA) against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4, 0-0 CUSA) at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Elias King: 12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Jestin Porter: 10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Bufford: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Jacob Johnson: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Isaiah Crawford: 14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK Daniel Batcho: 14.1 PTS, 10.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 10.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK Tahlik Chavez: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Sean Newman Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dravon Mangum: 5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison

Middle Tennessee Rank Middle Tennessee AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank 349th 63.4 Points Scored 75.8 163rd 100th 67.4 Points Allowed 63.5 32nd 245th 35.2 Rebounds 40.9 35th 133rd 9.7 Off. Rebounds 11.2 46th 306th 6 3pt Made 8 136th 354th 9.7 Assists 13.5 177th 286th 13.1 Turnovers 11.2 125th

