Tennessee vs. Florida January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gators (8-3) play a fellow SEC team, the Tennessee Volunteers (6-5), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Tennessee vs. Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Karoline Striplin: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jewel Spear: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Jasmine Powell: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Florida Players to Watch
- Aliyah Matharu: 19.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.5 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Leilani Correa: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Laila Reynolds: 9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
