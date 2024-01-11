The Kentucky Wildcats (6-7) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-1) in a clash of SEC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Vanderbilt Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Jordyn Cambridge: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Iyana Moore: 8.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Khamil Pierre: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Players to Watch

Ajae Petty: 15.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Maddie Scherr: 16 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

16 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Eniya Russell: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Brooklynn Miles: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Saniah Tyler: 10.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.