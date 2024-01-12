On Friday, January 12, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (12-19) take on the Indiana Pacers (16-14) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSIN

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young posts 27.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Dejounte Murray posts 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Clint Capela puts up 12.0 points, 1.2 assists and 10.5 rebounds per contest.

Bogdan Bogdanovic posts 17.7 points, 3.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Saddiq Bey averages 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.0% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per game.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton generates 24.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game for the Pacers.

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 17.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (sixth in league).

The Pacers are getting 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Buddy Hield this year.

Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Obi Toppin gives the Pacers 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while posting 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Hawks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Hawks Pacers 121.9 Points Avg. 126.1 122.6 Points Allowed Avg. 124.8 46.9% Field Goal % 50.6% 37.1% Three Point % 38.5%

