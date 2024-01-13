Belmont vs. Indiana State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) face the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) in a matchup of MVC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Belmont vs. Indiana State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Belmont Players to Watch
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Dia: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cade Tyson: 17.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jayce Willingham: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Walker: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Swope: 19.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 15.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ryan Conwell: 15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayson Kent: 12.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Julian Larry: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Belmont vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison
|Indiana State Rank
|Indiana State AVG
|Belmont AVG
|Belmont Rank
|10th
|87.2
|Points Scored
|81.1
|53rd
|209th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|79.2
|337th
|284th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|34.4
|274th
|352nd
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|335th
|6th
|11.3
|3pt Made
|8.5
|89th
|22nd
|17.7
|Assists
|15.1
|96th
|155th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.8
|267th
