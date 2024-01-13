Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) facing the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Sam Alexis: 11.8 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.6 BLK Honor Huff: 16.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jan Zidek: 12.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyler Millin: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Che: 9.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Kobe Langley: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Donovan Atwell: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Breath: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison

Chattanooga Rank Chattanooga AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank 90th 78.8 Points Scored 78.5 97th 187th 71.3 Points Allowed 70.1 152nd 99th 38.5 Rebounds 38.4 105th 243rd 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 204th 9th 10.8 3pt Made 9.9 20th 111th 14.6 Assists 14.8 102nd 137th 11.3 Turnovers 9.5 30th

