Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) facing the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Sam Alexis: 11.8 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Honor Huff: 16.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jan Zidek: 12.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Millin: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Che: 9.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- Kobe Langley: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Donovan Atwell: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Breath: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison
|Chattanooga Rank
|Chattanooga AVG
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|90th
|78.8
|Points Scored
|78.5
|97th
|187th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|152nd
|99th
|38.5
|Rebounds
|38.4
|105th
|243rd
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|204th
|9th
|10.8
|3pt Made
|9.9
|20th
|111th
|14.6
|Assists
|14.8
|102nd
|137th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|9.5
|30th
