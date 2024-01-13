Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) facing the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Chattanooga Players to Watch

  • Sam Alexis: 11.8 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Honor Huff: 16.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jan Zidek: 12.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyler Millin: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myles Che: 9.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

  • Kobe Langley: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Donovan Atwell: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Breath: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison

Chattanooga Rank Chattanooga AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank
90th 78.8 Points Scored 78.5 97th
187th 71.3 Points Allowed 70.1 152nd
99th 38.5 Rebounds 38.4 105th
243rd 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 204th
9th 10.8 3pt Made 9.9 20th
111th 14.6 Assists 14.8 102nd
137th 11.3 Turnovers 9.5 30th

