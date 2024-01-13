UT Martin vs. Little Rock January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC schedule includes the UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) versus the Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UT Martin vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UT Martin Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Jordan Sears: 19.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacob Crews: 17.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Issa Muhammad: 12.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KK Curry: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justus Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Jamir Chaplin: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Bradley Douglas: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Khalen Robinson: 17.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UT Martin vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison
|UT Martin Rank
|UT Martin AVG
|Little Rock AVG
|Little Rock Rank
|17th
|85.5
|Points Scored
|79.0
|86th
|349th
|80.8
|Points Allowed
|79.9
|344th
|10th
|43.6
|Rebounds
|36.4
|202nd
|156th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|75th
|37th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|6.9
|242nd
|128th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.8
|160th
|205th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|11.1
|121st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.