Sunday's AAC slate includes the Temple Owls (7-6) playing the Memphis Tigers (4-8) at 2:00 PM ET.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Information

Memphis Players to Watch

Alasia Smith: 9.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Madison Griggs: 17.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kai Carter: 11.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Ki'ari Cain: 5.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Shelbee Brown: 4.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

Rayne Tucker: 9.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Aleah Nelson: 11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ines Piper: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Tiarra East: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Tristen Taylor: 7.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

