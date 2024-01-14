Memphis vs. Wichita State January 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) face the Memphis Tigers (11-2, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN2.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Memphis Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Players to Watch
- David Jones: 21.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 8.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malcolm Dandridge: 6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Colby Rogers: 16.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kenny Pohto: 11.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Xavier Bell: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Harlond Beverly: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quincy Ballard: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Memphis vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison
|Wichita State Rank
|Wichita State AVG
|Memphis AVG
|Memphis Rank
|179th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|79.3
|79th
|199th
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|220th
|11th
|43.1
|Rebounds
|37.2
|153rd
|93rd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|180th
|286th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.7
|166th
|304th
|11.8
|Assists
|12.5
|257th
|131st
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.4
|238th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.