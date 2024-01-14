The Texas A&M Aggies (12-1) meet the Tennessee Volunteers (7-5) in a matchup of SEC teams at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Information

Tennessee Players to Watch

Karoline Striplin: 12.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Sara Puckett: 11.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jasmine Powell: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jewel Spear: 11 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Jillian Hollingshead: 6.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Lauren Ware: 11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK Janiah Barker: 13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Aicha Coulibaly: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Endyia Rogers: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Sahara Jones: 6.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

