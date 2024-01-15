On Monday, January 15, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) play the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) at 3:30 PM ET on TNT.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Information

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averages 28.3 points, 11.3 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Dejounte Murray averages 20.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clint Capela averages 12 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic posts 17.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Saddiq Bey puts up 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Spurs Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (first in league).

The Spurs are getting 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this year.

Devin Vassell is averaging 18.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Jeremy Sochan gives the Spurs 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Spurs are receiving 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Tre Jones this year.

Hawks vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Hawks Spurs 122.2 Points Avg. 111.3 122.7 Points Allowed Avg. 123.3 47% Field Goal % 45.5% 37.1% Three Point % 34.3%

