Tuesday's SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) playing the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Information

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Josiah-Jordan James: 11.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dalton Knecht: 15.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jonas Aidoo: 10.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Zakai Zeigler: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Santiago Vescovi: 8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Florida Players to Watch

  • Tyrese Samuel: 14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Walter Clayton Jr.: 15.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Alex Condon: 8.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Zyon Pullin: 14.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Will Richard: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Tennessee vs. Florida Stat Comparison

Tennessee Rank Tennessee AVG Florida AVG Florida Rank
114th 77.8 Points Scored 86.3 12th
39th 64.3 Points Allowed 73.7 248th
77th 39.2 Rebounds 45.2 1st
83rd 10.4 Off. Rebounds 14.4 3rd
87th 8.5 3pt Made 7.6 170th
37th 16.8 Assists 16.5 45th
72nd 10.5 Turnovers 13.2 296th

