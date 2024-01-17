Belmont vs. Northern Iowa January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) play the Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) in a clash of MVC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Belmont Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Belmont Players to Watch
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Dia: 17.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cade Tyson: 17.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jayce Willingham: 8.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Walker: 6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Nate Heise: 14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tytan Anderson: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bowen Born: 14.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacob Hutson: 10.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Stat Comparison
|Belmont Rank
|Belmont AVG
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Northern Iowa Rank
|70th
|79.8
|Points Scored
|76.8
|141st
|332nd
|78.7
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|224th
|275th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|34.9
|250th
|330th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|330th
|100th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|8.5
|86th
|97th
|15.1
|Assists
|13.9
|149th
|264th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|10.5
|76th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.