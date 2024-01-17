Wednesday's SoCon slate includes the Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) meeting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Mercer Game Information

Chattanooga Players to Watch

  • Sam Alexis: 11.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyler Millin: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jan Zidek: 12.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myles Che: 8.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mercer Players to Watch

  • Jalyn McCreary: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Jake Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Amanze Ngumezi: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jah Quinones: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Robby Carmody: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Chattanooga vs. Mercer Stat Comparison

Mercer Rank Mercer AVG Chattanooga AVG Chattanooga Rank
287th 69.9 Points Scored 78.5 93rd
166th 70.9 Points Allowed 72.6 218th
286th 34.1 Rebounds 38.5 98th
103rd 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.5 233rd
261st 6.6 3pt Made 10.8 11th
227th 13.0 Assists 14.4 118th
120th 11.1 Turnovers 11.8 185th

