Memphis vs. Wichita State January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (4-9) meet a fellow AAC squad, the Wichita State Shockers (5-9), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Charles Koch Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Memphis Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Alasia Smith: 9.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Madison Griggs: 17.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kai Carter: 10.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ki'ari Cain: 6.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aliyah Green: 1.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daniela Abies: 12.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Salese Blow: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ornella Niankan: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.