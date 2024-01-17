Vanderbilt vs. Auburn January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's SEC schedule includes the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) meeting the Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Ezra Manjon: 16.5 PTS, 3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Evan Taylor: 9.1 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jason Rivera-Torres: 7.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ven-Allen Lubin: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1 BLK
Auburn Players to Watch
- Johni Broome: 15.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2 BLK
- Jaylin Williams: 11.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chad Baker: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aden Holloway: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Donaldson: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Stat Comparison
|Vanderbilt Rank
|Vanderbilt AVG
|Auburn AVG
|Auburn Rank
|308th
|68.5
|Points Scored
|84.8
|23rd
|170th
|71
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|91st
|188th
|36.4
|Rebounds
|40.2
|49th
|233rd
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.7
|31st
|210th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|8.2
|119th
|339th
|10.5
|Assists
|18.9
|11th
|63rd
|10.4
|Turnovers
|10
|47th
