Austin Peay vs. North Alabama January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) face a fellow ASUN team, the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at F&M Bank Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Austin Peay Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Demarcus Sharp: 17.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5 AST, 2.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Dezi Jones: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dez White: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sai Witt: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Jacari Lane: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tim Smith Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dallas Howell: 7.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison
|Austin Peay Rank
|Austin Peay AVG
|North Alabama AVG
|North Alabama Rank
|313th
|68.3
|Points Scored
|76.4
|154th
|65th
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|75.1
|277th
|236th
|35.4
|Rebounds
|36.2
|202nd
|112th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|228th
|134th
|8
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|320th
|11.4
|Assists
|12.2
|276th
|15th
|8.9
|Turnovers
|11.6
|163rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.