Lipscomb vs. Central Arkansas January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ASUN slate includes the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) playing the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Central Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Will Pruitt: 13.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Owen McCormack: 9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Derrin Boyd: 16.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Anderson: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- A.J McGinnis: 11.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Tucker Anderson: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Johannes Kirispuu: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Elias Cato: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Lipscomb vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison
|Lipscomb Rank
|Lipscomb AVG
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Central Arkansas Rank
|62nd
|80.1
|Points Scored
|71.9
|257th
|241st
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|76.1
|297th
|217th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|37.0
|164th
|304th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|67th
|45th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|8.4
|97th
|118th
|14.4
|Assists
|13.9
|148th
|116th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|13.4
|306th
