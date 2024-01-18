Thursday's ASUN slate includes the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) playing the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Lipscomb vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lipscomb Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Will Pruitt: 13.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Owen McCormack: 9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Derrin Boyd: 16.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Anderson: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK A.J McGinnis: 11.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Tucker Anderson: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Masai Olowokere: 8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Johannes Kirispuu: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Elias Cato: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lipscomb vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank 62nd 80.1 Points Scored 71.9 257th 241st 73.6 Points Allowed 76.1 297th 217th 35.8 Rebounds 37.0 164th 304th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 10.6 67th 45th 9.3 3pt Made 8.4 97th 118th 14.4 Assists 13.9 148th 116th 11.0 Turnovers 13.4 306th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.