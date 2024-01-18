The South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) face a fellow AAC squad, the Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at FedExForum. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN Networks.

Memphis vs. South Florida Game Information

Memphis Players to Watch

David Jones: 20.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaykwon Walton: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Caleb Mills: 7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Malcolm Dandridge: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

South Florida Players to Watch

Selton Miguel: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Youngblood: 14.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Kasean Pryor: 9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Jayden Reid: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Kobe Knox: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Memphis vs. South Florida Stat Comparison

Memphis Rank Memphis AVG South Florida AVG South Florida Rank 81st 79.2 Points Scored 76.5 150th 226th 72.7 Points Allowed 69.7 143rd 148th 37.3 Rebounds 37.4 145th 190th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.5 149th 170th 7.6 3pt Made 7.6 170th 243rd 12.6 Assists 14.9 107th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 10.5 77th

