Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) in a matchup of OVC teams at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- EJ Bellinger: 12.6 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kinyon Hodges: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylen Jones: 11 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Christian Brown: 14.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
- Jayvis Harvey: 15.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daniel Egbuniwe: 7.4 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- David Early: 14.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Josiah Davis: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Rodney Johnson Jr.: 12.1 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison
|Tennessee State Rank
|Tennessee State AVG
|Tennessee Tech AVG
|Tennessee Tech Rank
|137th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|70.4
|280th
|238th
|73.5
|Points Allowed
|77.8
|320th
|186th
|36.4
|Rebounds
|31.9
|345th
|162nd
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|4.8
|363rd
|194th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.7
|254th
|230th
|12.8
|Assists
|12.5
|255th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|11.4
|143rd
