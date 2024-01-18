The Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) in a matchup of OVC teams at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information

Tennessee State Players to Watch

EJ Bellinger: 12.6 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Kinyon Hodges: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylen Jones: 11 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Christian Brown: 14.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Jayvis Harvey: 15.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Daniel Egbuniwe: 7.4 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK David Early: 14.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Josiah Davis: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Rodney Johnson Jr.: 12.1 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison

Tennessee State Rank Tennessee State AVG Tennessee Tech AVG Tennessee Tech Rank 137th 76.9 Points Scored 70.4 280th 238th 73.5 Points Allowed 77.8 320th 186th 36.4 Rebounds 31.9 345th 162nd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 4.8 363rd 194th 7.4 3pt Made 6.7 254th 230th 12.8 Assists 12.5 255th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 11.4 143rd

