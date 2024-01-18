The Tennessee State Tigers (4-9) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-8) in a clash of OVC squads at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Caitlin Anderson: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Sanaa' St. Andre: 11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Zyion Shannon: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Eboni Williams: 8.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Aaniya Webb: 5.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Maaliya Owens: 15.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Reghan Grimes: 8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Anna Walker: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Peyton Carter: 5.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Reagan Hurst: 8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

