The Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (9-7, 2-1 OVC) in a clash of OVC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Morehead State Game Information

UT Martin Players to Watch

Jordan Sears: 20.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jacob Crews: 16.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Issa Muhammad: 11.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

KK Curry: 9.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Justus Jackson: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Morehead State Players to Watch

Riley Minix: 18.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

Jordan Lathon: 15.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Drew Thelwell: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Eddie Ricks III: 7.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

Kalil Thomas: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

UT Martin vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison

Morehead State Rank Morehead State AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank 89th 78.6 Points Scored 84.4 22nd 19th 63 Points Allowed 80.2 347th 9th 43.7 Rebounds 42.8 12th 10th 12.9 Off. Rebounds 9 196th 29th 9.7 3pt Made 9.4 41st 46th 16.3 Assists 13.9 148th 231st 12.3 Turnovers 12.1 212th

