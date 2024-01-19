The Drake Bulldogs (9-4) play the Belmont Bruins (9-4) in a clash of MVC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Belmont vs. Drake Game Information

Belmont Players to Watch

Tuti Jones: 11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Tessa Miller: 14.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Jailyn Banks: 12.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kilyn McGuff: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kendal Cheesman: 9.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

Drake Players to Watch

Katie Dinnebier: 19.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Anna Miller: 11.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK Grace Berg: 16.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Taylor McAulay: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK Courtney Becker: 7.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

