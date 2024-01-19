The Miami Heat (20-15) are home in Southeast Division play against the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these squads this year.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSSE

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young is averaging 27.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.1 assists per contest. He's also draining 43.1% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per game (fourth in league).

The Hawks are getting 20.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Dejounte Murray this season.

Clint Capela is putting up 11.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 58.7% of his shots from the field (10th in league).

Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 treys per contest (seventh in league).

Saddiq Bey is averaging 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo puts up 22.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the field.

Jaime Jaquez averages 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Duncan Robinson puts up 14.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kyle Lowry averages 9.3 points, 4.1 assists and 3.6 boards.

Kevin Love averages 10.1 points, 2.6 assists and 6.9 boards.

Hawks vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Hawks 112.5 Points Avg. 122.6 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 123.9 46.8% Field Goal % 47.0% 38.4% Three Point % 36.7%

