Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Austin Peay Governors (9-7) versus the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6) at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Austin Peay vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Austin Peay Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, 0.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

2.0 PTS, 0.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK Shamarre Hale: 12.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Anala Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Abby Cater: 11.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Cur'Tiera Haywood: 8.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Bella Vinson: 12.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Aleah Sorrentino: 11.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Claira McGowan: 10.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Molly Heard: 10.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.