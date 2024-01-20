Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (9-6) play a fellow ASUN team, the Austin Peay Governors (9-7), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at F&M Bank Arena. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.
Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Bella Vinson: 12.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aleah Sorrentino: 11.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 1 BLK
- Claira McGowan: 10.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Molly Heard: 10.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
- Shamarre Hale: 12 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Anala Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Abby Cater: 11.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cur'Tiera Haywood: 8.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
