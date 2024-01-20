The Lipscomb Bisons (10-7, 1-1 ASUN) meet the North Alabama Lions (6-9, 0-1 ASUN) in a clash of ASUN squads at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. North Alabama Game Information

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Will Pruitt: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Anderson: 7.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Owen McCormack: 9.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Derrin Boyd: 16.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK A.J McGinnis: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Alabama Players to Watch

Jacari Lane: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Damien Forrest: 8.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Tim Smith Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK KJ Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Dallas Howell: 8.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

Lipscomb vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank 62nd 80.1 Points Scored 76.7 138th 236th 73.4 Points Allowed 75.7 284th 213th 35.8 Rebounds 36.3 188th 298th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.7 215th 29th 9.6 3pt Made 8.0 137th 114th 14.6 Assists 12.3 268th 102nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.3 137th

