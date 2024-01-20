The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-8) face a fellow AAC team, the Memphis Tigers (4-10), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Memphis Players to Watch

Alasia Smith: 9.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Janeta Rozentale: 10.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

